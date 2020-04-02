Yash Raj Films To Support 15,000 Cine Workers Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Bollywood Production house Yash Raj Films has reportedly decided to support 15,000 daily wage workers amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. YRF is not the first Bollywood entity to donate to help the daily workers in the industry. Many Bollywood celebrities have already donated to help these workers.

YRF plans to support 15,000 workers amidst lockdown

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has affected the business of several industries across the globe. The pandemic led to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus. This lockdown has affected the livelihood of thousands of daily wage workers.

Now, Bollywood is stepping in to help several daily wage workers working in the film industry. The latest celebrity entity to join his league is Yash Raj Films. According to a media portal’s report, Yash Raj Films have asked for a list of 15,000 daily wage workers working under FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees).

BN Tiwari, the President of FWICE spoke to the media portal regarding Yash Raj Films stepping in to help these daily wage workers. He reportedly said that Yash Raj Films have asked for a list of 15,000 workers. He further added that the list has already been provided to the production house. He continued and said all of this money will be transferred to the Federation’s account.

BN Tiwari also talked about FWICE’s plan to support the daily wage workers. He said that FWICE will soon set up a joint account with the Producers Guild and other bodies contributing to this account. Apart from Yash Raj Films, Ajay Devgn also donated ₹51 Lakh to FWICE, his donation will be supporting 5 lakh, cine workers. Furthermore, Salman Khan also pledged to financially support 25,000 labourers in the industry. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty also donated ₹51 lakhs to FWICE.

