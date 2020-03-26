Ranveer Singh Reveals Aditya Chopra's Words Before Release Of 'Band Baaja Baaraat'; Read

Ranveer Singh is considered as one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The Padmavaat actor is loved for his choice of films and the acting capabilities he possesses. In a throwback interview with a popular entertainment portal, Ranveer had revealed Aditya Chopra's first words before Band Baaja Baraat released. Take a look:

When Ranveer Singh opened up about his Bollywood journey

At 34, Simmba actor Ranveer Singh has many milestones to celebrate. After delivering mega-hits like Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, the actor is now gearing up for Kabir Khan’s 83. In a throwback interview with a leading entertainment website, Ranveer was asked if he remembered Aditya Chopra’s words to him when Band Baaja Baaraat was releasing.

In response, Ranveer had said that Aditya had suggested that he should go back to dancing at parties if his debut movie did not work. He said that he got a dream break when he was launched as a solo hero in a Yashraj film.

Talking about his amazing journey, the actor had said that the day he dreamt of becoming an actor, he never thought things would be as big. He had also said he was doing the best films and working with the finest filmmakers. The actor credited his success and popularity to the fact that he always did his work honestly, sincerely and kept his eyes on the prize.

Ranveer had also added that he never forgot or lost sight of the core of his profession, which was building characters during the time between action and cut.

Upcoming projects

On the work front, Ranveer is soon to appear in Kabir Khan’s ’83 with his wife Deepika Padukone. The film was set to release on April 10; however, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, the film's release has been delayed. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar with Shalini Pandey and Karan Johar’s multi starrer film, Takht.

