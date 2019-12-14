'Aditya Chopra Kept Rejecting Me For Ishaaqzaade': 'Panipat' Star Arjun Kapoor On Nepotism

Popular Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who was last seen playing the role of Maratha warrior, Sadashiv Rao in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, seems to be enjoying the applause and accolades coming his way for his portrayal in the historical-drama. The movie is based on a chapter from Indian history that seems to have struck the right chord with the Indian audience. The actor recently interacted with an online portal, where he talked about Panipat, his first audition and nepotism. Here is all you need to know:

Arjun Kapoor on nepotism and being rejected by Aditya Chopra

In an interview published on an online portal, Arjun Kapoor revealed his views on nepotism prevailing in the film industry. He said you might get opportunities easily in the beginning, but holding your ground and sanity is the toughest. He revealed that he had to go through multiple rounds of auditions to bag the role of Parma Chauhan, in his debut movie Ishaaqzaade because Aditya Chopra kept rejecting him. Arjun said that it was his consistent efforts and serious acting chops that impressed Aditya Chopra, who later cast him in the movie, which turned out to be one of the biggest hits of that year.

Upcoming movies of Arjun Kapoor

On the professional front, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting in Punjab for Kaashvie Nair's untitled film. The forthcoming movie features Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead is touted to be a romantic-drama. The movie reportedly has a strong supporting cast consisting of Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan and Kumud Mishra, among others.

