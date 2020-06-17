Sonam Kapoor Thanks CISF Forces For Their Sacrifices And Ensuring India's Safety

The current India China standoff at the Galwan Valley region of eastern Ladakh has left the whole nation in a state of shock. At least 20 soldiers including a Colonel were killed in the violent physical clashes with People’s Liberation Army of China in the India-China LAC clash. A lot of Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ajay Devgn expressed their grief and mourned the deaths of martyred Jawans from their respective social media handles. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram story and thanked the CISF team for their sacrifices. Here is what she had to say about it.

Sonam Kapoor thanks CISF team

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video by one of her fan clubs on Instagram. In the video, Sonam Kapoor is seen showing her gratitude towards the CISF team of India for their ultimate sacrifices. In the video, Sonam Kapoor thanked the CISF forces and wished for their well being. She also said that CISF forces have always ensured the safety of Indian citizens. Having said that, she further extended her wishes to the families of CISF soldiers.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor says, “A big thank you to the CISF team. Hope you are well and safe. CISF has always ensured our safety first. Thank you again and may God bless you and your families”.

Sonam Kapoor had earlier posted the news of India-China LAC clash on her Instagram. She shared a post by a journalist which talked about the 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in a violent face-off against the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in Ladakh. After sharing this news, Sonam Kapoor also turned off the comments feature on her Instagram. She talked about the reasons why she did that in a now-deleted story. She said that took this step of switching off the comments as the negativity on social media was triggering for her and her family.

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor on Instagram

Sonam Kapoor had recently posted a picture on her Instagram to tell her fans that she cannot wait to be back on the sets. She shared a picture from her movie Khoobsurat in which she is seen reading from a paper. She also praised the character in the caption and mentioned that she wants to get back on the sets as soon as possible.

