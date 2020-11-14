'You Have Spent Every Diwali With Soldiers', Writes Anupam Kher As He Wishes PM Modi

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to pen a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. "Respected Prime Minister @narendramodi You have spent every Diwali with the soldiers. Thank you, may God always protect you!," wrote Kher.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday boarded a tank while celebrating Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border in Longewala, Jaisalmer. During his visit to the Longewala border outpost, the Prime Minister met the soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and lauded their efforts while protecting the country.

Listing how PM Modi has spent every Diwali with soldiers at different locations, Kher wished him a Happy Diwali.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी। !आपने हर दिवाली जवानों के साथ गुज़ारी है। धन्यवाद।प्रभु आप की हमेशा रक्षा करें! आपको भी दीपावली की शुभकामनाएँ!! जय हिंद। 🙏🇮🇳

2014 : Siachen

2015 : Amritsar

2016 : Lahaul Spiti

2017 : Gurez

2018 : Chamoli

2019 : Rajouri

2020 : Jaisalmer pic.twitter.com/mOfmL8Pb20 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 14, 2020

Light a diya as salute to soldiers: PM Modi

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a 'diya' as a "salute to soldiers", saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," he tweeted.?

The prime minister also posted an audio clip of his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a 'diya' for soldiers in Diwali.?

Amit Shah hails PM Modi's Salute to Soldiers, urges people to light Diya for Armed Forces



He had urged people to light a 'diya' (lamp) while they celebrate the festival to honour security forces guarding the country's borders. After Modi's appeal, the BJP urged people to post a photo with 'diyas' for soldiers on social media.

PM Modi calls expansionism a 'mental disorder that reflects 18th Century thinking'

"This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media," the party said.

(With PTI inputs)

