Amit Shah Hails PM Modi's Salute To Soldiers, Urges People To Light Diya For Armed Forces

On Saturday Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded PM Narendra Modi's heartening appeal to salute the soldiers of the country on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah also urged the citizens of the country to light a Diya for the Armed Forces of the country and thanked them for their 'selfless service' towards the motherland. Calling the Armed Force personnel a 'true inspiration' for all, the Union Home Minister said, 'We are proud of their unparalleled courage.'

#Salute2Soldiers is a heartening appeal by PM @narendramodi.



Let us light a Diya for our armed forces personnel to thank them for their selfless service towards the motherland.



We are proud of their unparalleled courage, their life is a true inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/RYWZLkjsFT — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 14, 2020

PM Modi appeals citizens to salute soldiers of the country

The Prime Minister through a video message on Twitter appealed to citizens of the country to light a Diya on Diwali as a salute to the soldiers guarding the nation on the borders. Apart from this, he also expressed gratitude to other frontline workers including police officials, health workers, and their families.

PM Modi said, "Friends, we must remember our brave soldiers who are guarding our borders even in this festive time, serving the country and providing security. We must celebrate Diwali only after remembering them. We must also light a lamp for these brave sons and daughters of Mother India."

PM Narendra Modi also said that even though all soldiers and frontline COVID-19 workers would not be home to celebrate the festival with their families, the entire nation would pray for them. He said, 'This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a salute to the soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are so grateful to families of those on the borders."

PM Modi addresses the nation from Longewala post

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer and paid tributes to the Bravehearts of Indian Forces. He also sent a strong message to Pakistan as the country resorted to unprovoked shelling on the eve of Diwali. Recalling the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, PM Modi named and shamed Pakistan and said that the Indian Army had exposed them and their atrocities. As Prime Minister Modi continued with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with Forces, he said, "You may be at the snow-capped mountains or in deserts, my Diwali is complete only when I come amid you. My happiness doubles when I look at the joy on your faces."

#WATCH I Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes sweets among jawans during his visit to Longewala, Jaisalmer. #Diwali pic.twitter.com/qE76hDVVF5 — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

Continuing with his tradition to celebrate Diwali with Security Forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating this year's Diwali with jawans at Longewala in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana has accompanied the PM. In 2018, PM Modi spent Diwali with the soldiers at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Harsil village near the India-China border. Since becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali with the security forces every year.

(With ANI inputs)