'Your Best Day Is Today': Anupam Kher Introduces His Third 'baby'; Watch Video

Anupam Kher on Sunday introduced his third book 'Your Best Day is Today' on his social media handle. Kher shared a clip introducing his new book, referring to it as his 'third baby'.

Kher wrote, "Your Best Day Is Today. Introducing my third baby as an Author. A book that I wrote during lock down. A book that has come from within me. This is the first copy sent to me by my publishers @hayhouseindia on a very auspicious day, Diwali in New York. Writing it changed my outlook towards life and people. Hope it makes a difference in your life too. मेरी तो दिवाली हो गई।," [sic]

Showing the first copy of his new book, Kher said, "It smells good, it's fantastic. It makes me passionate about life; it makes me passionate about people."

"I have always felt inspired to be an actor. I have really worked hard for it. I went to a drama school, did a three-year training, and then I went to a film institute. Then, on May 25, 1984, my first film was released and in the last 36 years, I have done 517 films. But, I have always wanted to feel intelligent. So, I said what should I do? So, I thought I should become an author. But, I think in Hindi and how do I become an author. So, the best thing will be using my experiences by penning them down. So, that's how my first book, 'The best thing about you is you' came," Kher said in the video clip.

His previous books are his biography 'Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly' and 'The Best Thing About You Is You'.

On the work front, the actor was seen in the show, The Last Show. Anupam Kher's shows are always a delight to watch, as mentioned by fans, and he is also featured in the American show New Amsterdam. The show airs on NBC.

(With ANI inputs)

