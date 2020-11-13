Anupam Kher Discovers 'exotic' Part Of Central Park, Shares Video Of His Experience

Veteran actor Anupam Kher recently stepped out of his house in New York and went for a stroll at Central Park. The actor documented his walk in the park and showed amazing weather. While speaking to his fans in the video, the actor emitted some positivity and tried to cheer people by telling them to ‘always think that today is your best day.”

Anupam Kher discovers Central Park locations

The video starts with Anupam talking while walking in the park and looking at the camera. In the video, he said that “How can people not feel good and positive when they witness such amazing weather around. Also, I think people should always feel that today is their best day.” Followed by his wise words, the actor can be seen greeting his other fellow workers in the park by saying ‘namaste.’ Teasing his fans, he said, “What’s the harm to greet people by saying namaste. As it is people are maintaining social distancing and we can't shake hands so I think this is the best way.”

Read: Anupam Kher Meets Council General Of India Shri Randhir Jaiswal In New York; Shares Pics

Read: Anupam Kher Showcases The Colours Of Autumn From Central Park, New York



Anupam Kher’s obsession with autumn has been increasing since he shared a series of pictures and videos from Central Park earlier. The Last Show actor recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing the season's beauty and colours, and also added a fitting quote by philosopher Albert Camus. In the post, fans can spot a short slow-motion video of a windy New York morning. The leaves have a lovely yellow colour them. Many people can be seen walking or cycling. Anupam also added a short caption with his post. The caption read - 'Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower!'. He also added a hashtag of 'Music On' in his caption.

Anupam is very active on Instagram and keeps updating his fans and followers of his daily routine. In his last post, the actor can be seen meeting up with the Counsel General of India in New York, Shri Randhir Jaiswal. none of the pictures posted, the two well-known personalities are seen indulging in a serious conversation at the New York office. Through the caption for the post, Anupam Kher has indicated that they aim at spreading warmth and togetherness on the other side.

Read: Anupam Kher Shares Picture Of Central Park, New York; Says 'peace Is An Inside Job'

Read: 'He Is Back!': Anupam Kher Reacts To Supreme Court Granting Bail To Arnab Goswami

(Image credit: Anupam Kher/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.