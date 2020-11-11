Anupam Kher Showcases The Colours Of Autumn From Central Park, New York

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Instagram to share with his fans a snip of autumn as seen in New York. The actor added a short video showcasing the season's beauty and colours, and also added a fitting quote by philosopher Albert Camus. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same:

Anupam Kher's video

In the post, fans can spot a short slow-motion video of a windy New York morning. The leaves have a lovely yellow colour to them. Many people can be seen walking or cycling.

Anupam also added a short caption with his post. The caption read - 'Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower!'. He also added a hashtag of 'Music On' in his caption. The post also had a location tag of Central Park, New York.

Many fans and admirers of the actor liked and commented on the post. Most fans added that the video was quite serene and New York looked very beautiful this time of the year. Other fans left some positive emojis in the comments as well. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Anupam Kher's Instagram

Anupam is very active on Instagram and keeps updating his fans and followers of his daily routine. In his last post, the actor can be seen meeting up with the Counsel General of India in New York, Shri Randhir Jaiswal. The post gained many likes by fans and most people asked what they two talked about. Take a look at the post:

Anupam Kher is also sharing many titbits from his latest adventures in the United States. In this post, he can be seen in Connecticut and is posing in front of the natural beauty of the state. The post was captioned - 'The soul becomes dyed with the color of its thoughts'. Take a look:

On the work front, the actor was seen in the show, The Last Show. Anupam Kher's shows are always a delight to watch, as mentioned by fans, and he is also featured in the American show New Amsterdam. The show airs on NBC.

