'You're Somewhere Around Andromeda Galaxy...': Sushant Singh Rajput's Manager Pens Note

Kai Po Che actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on Sunday, sent shockwaves rippling through the Hindi film industry and elsewhere with many asking just that one question -- why. He was 34. SSR's creative manager Siddharth Pithani took to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt note with a picture of him.

He wrote, "As we were waiting to board a flight to your home town, you played a string of videos from your phone. From a live performance of you on stage, a small documentary on supermassive black hole and a cricket match. A brother, a friend, a teacher and a mentor.I’m sure you’re somewhere around Andromeda Galaxy right now. Rest in peace sushant sir, Buddha miss you."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14, and his post-mortem confirmed his cause of death as asphyxia due to hanging. His last rites were performed in Mumbai the next day and his family immersed his ashes in Holy Ganga on Thursday. The Mumbai Police is currently investigating the death, amid reports that he was ‘boycotted’ by some major production houses.

'Sushant Singh Rajput's fancy B'wood PR pushed him to...': Rangoli Chandel alleges in post

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instgaram account memorialized

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's memories will continue to be celebrated as Instagram has memorialised his account, adding remembering to his bio. Rajput, 34, known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Chhichhore", was found dead in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

'You were Sushant's...': Sandip Ssingh reveals as he shares heartfelt note for Ankita

Days after his untimely demise, Instagram added remembering to his account bio and memorialised it as a place to remember the actor's life. According to the photo-video sharing website, no one can log into a memorialised account. The posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on their page and are visible to the users they were shared with.

Also, once the account is memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the existing posts or information. The actor's last post on the social media platform was a tribute to his late mother on June 3. Rajput's death is being investigated by the Mumbai Police and so far statements of over 13 people, including actor's family members and close friends, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and casting director Mukesh Chhabra, have been recorded. The police have also sent a letter to Yash Raj Films seeking details of the contracts it had signed with him

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.