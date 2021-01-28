YouTuber CarryMinati On His Roast Videos: 'I Take Permission; Never It Make It Intense'

Popular Indian YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, is known for his roast videos but is he an online bully? Talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want, the content creator clarified that he 'always takes permission of the person' he is roasting.

"First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video," Carry, who has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube told Kareena.

"Secondly, from what I have seen, people’s reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense,” he added.

CarryMinati depicts his success story through his latest song 'Vardaan'

Recently, YouTuber-Gamer CarryMinati took over YouTube as he dropped his much-awaited song titled Vardaan on the video-sharing platform. The video premiered on YouTube on January 17, 2021, and was quick to bag the number 1 spot on YouTube's trending list in India. In the music video of CarryMinati's Vardaan song, the sensational YouTuber showcased his journey of success and made an attempt at inspiring his followers to chase their dreams by penning some heartfelt lyrics.

While the rap song is both sung and penned by CarryMinati himself, the music of Vardaan has been composed and produced by his elder brother Wily Frenzy, i.e. Yash Nagar. Alongside Ajey, the motivational rap song also stars Dhanansh Arora as CarryMinati's younger self in the music video. In less than 15 hours from its release, the music video of Vardaan garnered over a whopping 7.5 million views on YouTube.

