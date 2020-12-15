YouTube India's Trending Videos: Badshah To CarryMinati; Check Out Full List Here

On Monday, December 14, YouTube India in a blog post unveiled its top 10 creators, trending videos and music videos list. Prominent rapper Badshah’s Genda Phool has topped the music video charts in India. Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati emerged as one of the top video creators. Along with it his video ‘Stop Making Assumption| YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End’ became the most viral video of 2020. Check out the top 10 list revealed by YouTube here:

YouTube top music videos (India)

Badshah - Genda Phool | Jacqueline Fernandez | Payal Dev | Official Music Video 2020 Moto (Official Video)| Ajay Hooda | Diler Kharkiya | Anjali Raghav | Latest Haryanvi Song 2020 #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo = ButtaBomma Full Video Song (4K) | Allu Arjun | Thaman S | Armaan Malik Sumit Goswami - Feelings | KHATRI | Deepesh Goyal | Haryanvi Song 2020 Illegal Weapon 2.0 - Street Dancer 3D | Varun D, Shraddha K | Tanishk B, Jasmine Sandlas, Garry Sandhu GOA BEACH - Tony Kakkar & Neha Kakkar | Aditya Narayan | Kat | Anshul Garg Emiway Bantai - EMIWAY - FIRSE MACHAYENGE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo - Ramuloo Ramulaa Full Video Song || Allu Arjun || Trivikram | Thaman S Muqabla | Street Dancer 3D |A.R. Rahman, Prabhudeva, Varun D, Shraddha K, Tanishk B B Praak: Dil Tod Ke Official Song | Rochak Kohli, Manoj M |Abhishek S, Kaashish V | Bhushan Kumar

YouTube top trending videos (India)

CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End Jkk Entertainment - Chotu Dada Tractor Wala | Khandesh Hindi Comedy | Chotu Comedy Video Make Joke Of - Make Joke of|| MJO || = The Lockdown Ertugrul by PTV | Ertugrul Ghazi Urdu | Episode 1 | Season 1 Bristi Home Kitchen - Chocolate Cake Only 3 Ingredients In Lock-down Without Egg, Oven, Maida | ETV Dhee - Pandu Performance | Dhee Champions | 5th August 2020 | ETV Telugu Round2hell - The Time Freeze | Round2Hell | R2H Ashish Chanchlani Vines - Office Exam Aur Vaccine | Ashish Chanchlani BB Ki Vines - BB Ki Vines- | Angry Masterji- Part 15 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah - Tapu Proposes To Sonu On Valentines Day! | Latest Episode 2933 | Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

YouTube top creators (India)

CarryMinati Total Gaming Techno Gamerz Jkk Entertainment Ashish Chanchlani vines Round2hell Technical Guruji CookingShooking Hindi Gamers The MriDul

