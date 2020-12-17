YouTuber CarryMinati Asks Twitter 'when Was The Last Time You Showered', Fans React

YouTuber Carryminati has been trending on social media for quite some time now and the credit for this goes to his videos. He is also quite active on Twitter where he regularly posts quirky tweets for his followers. He recently took to his Twitter and asked his followers and users a witty question. For all the people who are curious to know about YouTuber Carryminati AKA Ajey Nagar’s Twitter, here is everything you need to know about it.

YouTuber Carryminati asks users when did they take shower last time

YouTuber Carryminati often interacts with his fans on social media. Ajey Nagar took to his official Twitter handle and tweeted by saying, “When was the last time you took a shower?” Twitter users have flooded the thread with hilarious answers to YouTuber Carryminati’s question. Several users responded to this question with funny images and memes. One of the fans responded to him by saying she took a shower when he replied to her comments the last time.

When was the last time you took a shower? — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) December 17, 2020

Another user questioned him in return “When Was the last time you post video regularly???”. Several users also shared pictures of Youtuber Carryminati with funny captions too. Interestingly, some of the followers also shared their artworks about the YouTuber in the thread of his tweet.

Till now, the tweet has been liked by close to 14 thousand people and have been retweeted by 370 people. Here is a look at some of the replies on Ajey Nagar’s Twitter.

Jb last time apne mere comment ka reply kiya tha 😌😌 and what about u ??!! pic.twitter.com/UTuayyoJqH — shruti ♥️ (@ajeykibhkt) December 17, 2020

3 years ago on Holi — Zoë 🎈 HB Duggu 🖤 (@ZoeLovesTweets) December 17, 2020

Just 2 hours before I took shower 😂

This guy below pic has never took shower for years. He has has own swimming pool of flowers 🌹🌺🌷

"Phool Se Bhara Dekh Mera Pool" 😂 pic.twitter.com/zCjzliNq5K — VinkyIndian (@vivvinmishra) December 17, 2020

Umm...today..probably...

Btw I made this small artwork for you hope you see this ...I also tagged you in instagram (@swagata_notreal ) but I think it didn't reach till you😂🤷🤦 pic.twitter.com/EjhZ42nuEq — Oye_Swagata (@SwagataLaxmiGo1) December 17, 2020

My parents reaction when I refuse to take a bath: pic.twitter.com/GKtIFCxUAk — Chakradhar (@WhaleMinatian) December 17, 2020

Ajey Nagar is one of the top video creators on YouTube. YouTube India recently revealed that he is the leading creators on the video-sharing platforms. Millions of viewers enjoy Carryminati's Youtube videos. He was ranked first in the list of YouTube top creators (India).

Ajey Nagar’s YouTube video that topped the list of YouTube top trending videos (India) is CarryMinati - Stop Making Assumptions | YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End. He was followed by Total Gaming on second and Techno Gamerz on the second spot. He had also shared a thanking tweet for his fans.

Carryminati will be next seen with Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in her talk show What Women Want. Recently, he and Kareena Kapoor Khan announced this news on their Instagram handle. Kareena Kapoor Khan has been interviewing her celebrity guests virtually. he is the only YouTuber to feature in this season of What Women Want.

Image Credits: Carryminati Instagram

