'Because I'm Just A Human Who's Allowed To...': Zaira Wasim Returns To Twitter, Instagram

Former actor Zaira Wasim's post about floods and locust attacks was met with a huge backlash, forcing her to deactivate Twitter and Instagram accounts, but the 'Dangal' star has now made a comeback on social media just after a day of deactivating the accounts.

"Because I am just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it peak," Zaira said replying to a user who asked, 'Why did she deactivate her account?'

Zaira had caused a social media storm after she tweeted a verse from the Quran that many people said justifies the locust attacks in various states across the country. "So We sent upon them the flood and locusts and lice and frogs and blood: Signs openly self-explained: but they were steeped in arrogance- a people given to sin -Qur’an 7:133 (sic)," Zaira wrote (The post still remains on her Twitter handle & is not-deleted).

Zaira was criticized by social media users for her insensitivity towards those affected by the locust attacks, which led her to deactivate both her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Because I’m just a human, like everyone else, who’s allowed to take a break from everything whenever the noise inside my head or around me reaches it’s peak :) pic.twitter.com/BMar06jIXl — Zaira Wasim (@ZairaWasimmm) May 30, 2020

The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work".

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.

"This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

(with PTI inputs)

