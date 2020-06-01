Zaira Wasim Clarifies Her 'intentions' On The Controversial Quran Verse On 'locust Attack'

Zaira Wasim on Monday took to her Twitter handle to clarify her ''intentions' and stance on the controversial tweet that mentioned 'locust attack' in India. In response to renowned columnist Tarek Fatah's tweet, Zaira released a letter addressing him and explaining her intention behind the tweet.

Wasim also said that her tweet was blown out of proportion and taken out of context. She concluded the letter by saying 'I'm not an actress anymore' as Fatah addressed Wasim as an 'Indian Muslim actress' in his tweet.

'Because I'm just a human who's allowed to...': Zaira Wasim returns to Twitter, Instagram

While I too agree making claims like 'this is wrath or a curse' when the world is going through so much is a really insensitive one, I wish to also emphasise that making a claim on our own as big as 'it's a wrath or curse of Allah upon any land' is a statement one is making on behalf of Allah, which is actually a religiously irresponsible one and a sin and also a claim I never made, let alone mock anyone. For the knowledge of the actual reality of a calamity that befalls anyone, whether it's a test, punishment or a blessing only lies with Allah, The Soveriegn, and we cannot and must not make such claims on our own.

My tweet was completely taken out of context and blown out of proportion and none of the opinions, whether good or bad, define the reality of my intentions, for that is between me and My Rabb, and something which I'm not even going to explain, for I'm only accountable to Allah and not His creation.

Any Ayah (verse) from the Qurán cannot be interpreted in isolation, it's understood in the context of when, why and to whom it was revealed. We don't rely on your own understanding of the Quran but turn to how the scholars have explained the proper meaning of the texts based on what our Prophet and early Muslims were upon and we must stick to that to understand the Qurán. Not casual glances we take at the representations of others with a biased leaning. Every event mentioned in the Quran is not for us to just and put it behind our backs, but it is for everyone to reflect upon.

We must at least enhance our opinions with the better representations of it by those who were well equipped to complete our spectrum of opinion and not just with passive acceptance of other people's representations of the Quran, not even mine. The World is going through a tough time and a lot of hatret and bigotry already, the least we could do is not add more to it.

Let's not hamper the possibility of change by letting our alternate beliefs, where we gather evidence to support our existing beliefs and soak up evidence that doesn't fit. Let's not allow it to prevent us from actually seeking out the truth and facts. Let's not keep resorting to escape of avoidance but instead keep challenging our thinking, keep confronting and re-examine biased beliefs.

And as I always say, when we seek the truth, we seek it with humility. Rest Allah knows best. May Allah protect us and ease all our troubles and burdens.

P.S. I am not an actress anymore.