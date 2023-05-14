Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan Reveal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Release Date

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer will release tomorrow (May 15). Ahead of the release, Vicky shared a video on his Instagram handle offering a glimpse of their characters. Sharing the clip, the actor wrote, "Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani (sic)?"

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke appears to be a film that revolves around a middle-class couple. On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal shared quirky photos with Sara Ali Khan and simply captioned it as "See you tomorrow". In the images, they were twinning in white T-shirts and showcased their hilarious sides.



Zara Hatke Zara Bachke wrap up party

Announcing the wrap of her film, Sara Ali Khan shared a long note on her Instagram handle along with a teaser poster. Talking about her experience working with co-star Vicky Kaushal, the Kedarnath actress wrote, "Every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."

Revealing her character's name Somya, she further wrote, "Thank you for making Sara look like Somya and making us both feel pretty and confident." Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release on June 2. Maddock Films is known for backing hit films like Cocktail, Hindi Medium, Luka Chuppi, Stree, Badlapur and others. Check out the post below:

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming films

Vicky Kaushal has Anand Tiwari's untitled film with Tripti Dimrii and Ammy Virk coming out later this year. He will also feature in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan has Metro In Dino, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan lined up for this year.