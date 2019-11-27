Zareen Khan: I Am A Wide Structured Person And I Cannot Cut My Bones Off

Actress Zareen Khan who has also ventured into regional cinema (Punjabi & Telugu) spoke about how she tackles people who bodyshame her. She said that people made her feel uncomfortable and conscious with their mean comments. Zareen recalled her school days and said that she used to give it back to the bullies then. She said she avoids them knowing that they are simply 'negative'. "I am a wide structured person and I cannot cut my bones off," Zareen was quoted by a news agency.

Zareen further spoke about being compared with Katrina Kaif in terms of looks and said that for the longest time she was told that she resembles her mother but after films happened, she was called Katrina's look-alike. She said initially she was lost and the comments on her were 'quite suffocating'. She revealed that, "For quite some time, I did not know why things were happening the way they were."

About Zareen Khan

The actor made her Bollywood debut with "Veer" and then went on to work in films like "Housefull 2" and other projects such as "Hate Story 3", "Aksar 2", "1921" and more. Rather than being a prop in a film with big actors, I would love to do a meatier and more meaningful role in a film that does not feature a big actor. Though I do not judge an actor or a film on these levels," she told PTI. The actor said the big projects that she did in the beginning of her career did not benefit her much.

"'Housefull 2' was a big film but it was a multi-starrer and I was one of the four girls, so I couldn't cash in on it completely. In 'Ready' it was just a song. 'Veer' was a dream debut, unfortunately the film did not do well. I received flak for looking like somebody else (she was called a Katrina Kaif look-alike) and the weight and all. Somehow, it did not work for me."

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

