Riteish Deshmukh Hopes 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trilogy' To Go On Floors By 2020 End

Actor Riteish Deshmukh last graced the silver screen in Marjaavaan and Housefull 4. And now he is gearing up for Baaghi 3 which is all set to hit the screens on March 6, 2020. While promoting Baaghi 3, Deshmukh opened up to the media that his and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule's multilingual trilogy on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's shooting should begin by the end of the year. Read on for more.

Riteish Deshmukh on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy

According to reports, Riteish Deshmukh shared that his project on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj trilogy would be in multiple languages. He also stated that would produce the movie under his company banner.

As per reports, Riteish Deshmukh shared that film only had three people associated with the project- Nagraj Manjule, (composer duo) Ajay-Atul and him. Music composers Ajay-Atul, who had been constants in all of Manjule's films, would once again slate the music for the movie.

Riteish Deshmukh also revealed that the shooting of the film would go on floors before the year ends. The 'Ek Villian' actor also shared that the first of the three films would release in 2021.

According to reports, the first part of the movie named Shivaji will depict the early years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's life, while the second part Raja Shivaji will trace the period when he came to know about the Maratha Empire. The third part of the trilogy would reportedly entail Maharaj's overall dominance and control on India.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Baaghi 3 starring Riteish, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor has made a lot of buzz. Ritesh will be portraying the character of a police officer who is sent on a mission to Syria and gets attacked by a terrorist organization there. Check out the trailer here.

(Promo Image courtesy: Riteish Deshmukh's official Instagram)

