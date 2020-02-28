Riteish Deshmukh Shares A 'Baaghi 3' BTS Video Featuring Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff

Getting to watch never-seen-before footage from the sets of Bollywood films is always a pleasure for the viewers. The fans love to see behind-the-scenes videos of stars and get to know them on a personal level. Recently, Riteish Deshmukh shared a BTS video from his upcoming, Baaghi 3. He took to his Instagram to share a small clip that features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor while they were shooting an action sequence.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Hilariously Photobombs Shraddha Kapoor During ‘Baaghi 3’ Promotion; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh shares a BTS video fro the sets of Baaghi 3

In the video, Riteish Deshmukh asks his co-stars Tiger and Shraddha about their views on the shoot of Baaghi 3 taking place. Riteish is wearing a brown coat along with some makeup on his face. While asking Tiger Shroff, Riteish also jokingly said he is going to flaunt his abs just like Tiger Shroff. He shared the video on his Instagram handle and tagged Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the post’s caption.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Hopes 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Trilogy' To Go On Floors By 2020 End

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Opens Up On Making Father Vilasrao Deshmukh's Biopic, Says 'Not Easy'

About Baaghi 3

Baaghi 3 is the third addition to the famous Bollywood action thriller that has featured Tiger as the lead in all three films. The latest part is supposed to hit the cinemas on March 3, 2020, and it has been getting a lot of attention from fans. Baaghi 3 is being helmed by Ahmed Khan and is being produced under the Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banners.

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh Shares A Beautiful Pic With His 'Baaghi 3' Partners Shraddha And Tiger

Also Read | Riteish Deshmukh To Collaborate With 'Sairat' Fame Nagraj Manjule For THIS Project; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.