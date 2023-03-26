Zeenat Aman Amused By Her Memes: I Am Meme-at Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman shared a quirky post on her social media handle. She shared memes that were inspired by her looks from films in different genres. Along with the post, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress penned a long note that read, "This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman."

In the first photo, Zeenat Aman appeared drenched in rainwater on a swing. The meme simply read, "When you're having a great time and existential dread sinks in." In the second meme, the Don actress and Amitabh Bachchan could be seen together traveling on a boat. While the photo was from their film The Great Gambler, the meme read, "Bhaiya Goregaon lena, Jalsa hote hue." The third meme had the actress sitting near a mirror and the caption read, "Don't let anyone f**k with your world you worked so hard to create."

The Dostana actress captioned the post, "I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it’s workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!"

Zeenat Aman further wrote, "Here are three that really tickled me. The first and last are reposted from a handle called @bollymeme and the other is from Amit ji’s profile, though I’m not sure who the maker is. There are other hysterical ones I saw, but their language is a little too colourful for me to post. I would love to see and share more such memes made on my pictures. So, just in case you have one, please share it with me. Have a restful weekend, everyone. That’s certainly my plan!"

Zeenat Aman to make her OTT debut

Zeenat Aman, who ruled the entertainment industry since the 70s, will make her OTT debut with Showstopper. Along with her, viewers will see Shweta Tiwari, Tannaz Irani, and Rohit Roy, among others in the show. Also, she recently walked the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week and stole the limelight dressed in a pantsuit.