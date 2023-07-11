Zeenat Aman Celebrates 50th Instagram Post By Flaunting Her Silver-toned Hair

Zeenat Aman's Instagram debut earlier this year set the ball rolling on a series of eloquent anecdotes from the 80s silver screen favourite. Aman has reclaimed the tag of a trendsetter, courtesy of the chic yet candid pictures she posts along with her winding and informative captions. Her latest offering in this regard, is an anecdote about her silver hair, which is also an ode to graceful ageing.

3 things you need to know

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11 of this year.

The yester-years icon has turned her social media handle into a public anecdotal journal of sorts.

The actress was last seen in 2019 film Panipat.

Zeenat Aman makes a case in favour of silver hair

Zeenat Aman's latest Instagram post spotlights her silver mane and topic of ageing gracefully. Comparing her chic grey bob cut to the looming weather, Aman reveals how she never really intended to make a statement with her hair. Aman recalled feeling elated when she read a tweet detailing how her flaunting her grey hair in her Instagram posts has inspired people to stop colouring their hair. She further added, "If embracing my natural hair is encouraging others to do the same, then I’m all the happier for it."

(Zeenat Aman is reclaiming the tag of being a fashion icon with her chic Instagram posts | Image: thezeenataman/Instagram)

In lieu of celebrating her 50th post on Instagram, she encouraged all her followers to flaunt their (or their loved ones') grey hair. The actress also took to her Instagram stories to repost many of these images. She ended her anecdotal piece on a beautiful note, saying, "After all, life isn’t black and white, it’s grey!"

Zeenat Aman is in her second-innings

Zeenat Aman was last seen in 2019 period drama Panipat, also starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actress is all set to make her web series debut with Showstoppers which tackles the topic of lingerie fitting. She will also star in film Margaon: The Closed File, more details on which, are yet to be revealed.