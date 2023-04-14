Zeenat Aman, Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan Celebrate A 'special Evening'

Soni Razdan recently took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from a special evening she spent with old friends. The picture in question featured Razdan, along side veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Neena Gupta. Also in frame were film producer Anu Ranjan along with her sister-in-law, whose residence at Pali Hill, Mumbai, was the location for the tete-a-tete.

Soni Razdan shares glimpses of her 'special evening'

The picture featured the five ladies in frame, seated symmetrically across a sofa. Soni Razdan could be seen in a teal kaftan, while Zeenat Aman, seated next to her, kept it simple in an olive green kurta set. Neena Gupta donned a sparsely glittered saree in white, while Anu Ranjan wore a floral black and beige printed kurta set.



Razdan's caption for the post read, "Thank you @nkhan_amrohi for this very special evening … and the opportunity for a much needed catch up". She also shared a second picture from the evening among friends. This glimpse featured Razdan, Ranjan and Gupta nestled together comfortably, smiling at the camera.

Anu Ranjan shares anecdotes

Film producer and mother to actresses Anushka Ranjan Seal and Akansha Ranjan, Anu Ranjan also posted the same picture to her Instagram handle. The caption that accompanied gave plenty insight in to how the five ladies have known each other across three decades. Ranjan revealed how Aman was one of the first friends of her husband she met post her engagement and that the veteran actress had danced at her wedding as well.

She further revealed that she has known Neena Gupta ever since their children attended Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, and that her association with "go-to friend" Soni Razdan dates back to when the two were pregnant with Akansha Ranjan and Alia Bhatt respectively. The fifth lady in frame was revealed to to be Anu's sister-in-law.

Neena Gupta's career has been treading an active trajectory off late with her last release being Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway. Soni Razdan will next be seen in Ishaan Khatter-starrer Pippa. Zeenat Aman was last seen in a cameo in 2019 film Panipat. She will be making her web series debut soon with Showsttopper, which is about the taboo subject of lingerie fitting.