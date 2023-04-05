Zeenat Aman On Parveen Babi's Romantic Relationships: She Was More Than Who She Dated

Zeenat Aman, who is quite active on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of details about the late actor Parveen Babi. In a long post, Zeenat spoke about the actor in detail including her romantic relationships and mental health issues. According to Zeenat Aman, Parveen Babi who is mostly remembered for her romantic relationships has so much more to her than just that. Zeenat also thinks that the late actor never truly got the chance to say her piece.

Remembering the 70s and 80s superstar and her Mahaan co-star, Zeenat Aman shared two different black-and-white photos of herself with Parveen Babi on her Instagram handle and penned a long note. Talking about the actor's romantic relationships, Zeenat said, "After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

Along with sharing her opinion on Parveen's romantic relationships, Zeenat also spoke about the actor's mental health issues and said that Parveen's struggle with mental health came at an insensitive time. "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters."

Zeenat also spoke about the uncanny resemblance they shared unknowingly during their acting times. She said, "I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous, and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma’am”.