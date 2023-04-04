Zeenat Aman On Rivalry With Ashanti Co-star Parveen Babi: We Had An Uncanny Resemblance

Zeenat Aman, who joined Instagram a couple of weeks ago, once again took the social media platform to share an untold story and her equation with the late actress Parveen Babi. On the occasion of the actor's birthday today, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and opened up about her assumed 'rivalry' with her Ashanti co-star.

Sharing two throwback pictures from her young age with Parveen Babi, Zeenat wrote, "I’d like to remember and honour Parveen today, on her birthday. Parveen was gorgeous, glamorous, and talented. Back in the 70s, we wore our hair in a similar manner and enjoyed Western fashion. Though neither of us saw it, we were told we had an uncanny resemblance. It must have been true, because as recently as last year I was approached in Dubai as “Parveen ma’am”."

She added, "Naturally, the media at the time spun tales of competition and rivalry between us, but in reality we were always warm towards each other. Not best friends, but contemporaries, colleagues and well-wishers. We worked together on Ashanti and Mahaan."

Zeenat says Parveen's mental health illness came at an insensitive time

Zeenat Aman, in her post for Babi, also addressed the mental health issues the actress was suffering and said that her mental health struggles came at a time when India was still insensitive and ignorant on these matters. She said, "Parveen’s struggle with mental health illness came at a time when the country was still so insensitive and ignorant on these matters."

She added, "After her death, I often ruminated on how she was remembered. The tabloids focused on her romantic relationships and “episodes”, but Parveen was much more than who she dated or what she said when she was unwell. I feel she never truly got the chance to say her piece."

Zeenat Aman on her relationship with Parveen Babi

Zeenat Aman said Parveen Babi was an intelligent and hardworking person, who loved reading. She said, "She was intelligent and hardworking and creative. She loved reading, and I remember her curled up with a book in between shots on set. She achieved incredible success as an actor, even featuring on the cover of Time magazine. Later, she took up various creative pursuits, embarked on a spiritual journey, and started designing interiors. We stayed in touch on and off for years, before ultimately drifting apart."

"Parveen was remarkable in many ways, and I hope she will be remembered for the effervescent person she was,"Zeenat concluded her post. Parveen Babi was the highest paid actress of the 70s and 80s. The actor, born on April 4, 1954, died in 2005.