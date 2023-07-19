Zeenat Aman Opens Up About Her Friendship With Rekha: Years Will Go By Without...

Zeenat Aman always manages to inspire her social media audience with her inspiring posts. Ever since the veteran actress marked the debut on the photo-sharing app, she has been sharing anecdotes regarding her filmography. Speaking of which, in her recent post she spoke about her friendship with Rekha.

Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut on February 11 this year.

Zeenat Aman and Rekha starred in two films together.

The yesteryear actress will be soon marking her OTT debut.

Zeenat Aman opens up about her friendship with Rekha

The 71-year-old actress shared a major throwback monochrome picture on her Instagram handle, speaking about her friendship with the Silsila star. However, she failed to recall the exact moment when the image was clicked.

In the note, Zeenat seemed quite proud of her bond with Rekha and revealed that they didn't use to meet or chat regularly, but whenever they bumped into each other, they used to spend hours talking to each other and giving life updates.

(A monochrome picture of Zeenat Aman and Rekha | Image: Zeenat Ama/Instagram)

"I can’t for the life of me remember where this picture was taken, but I won’t put it past one of you to know! Enlighten me if you do, please," Zeenat Aman concluded.

Soon after she shared the post, the netizens flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The pic taken during the Mahurat of Film “Ram Balram”. Another said, "Looks like a Khoon Bhari Maang event."

Zeenat Aman and Rekha starred in two films together

Zeenat and Rekha still enjoy a huge fan base even though they are not active professionaly. The two stalwarts have starred in two films - Gol Maal (1979) and Ram Balram (1980). In Gol Maal, they appeared in guest appearance roles, while in Ram Balram, Zeenat and Rekha play the love interests of Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, respectively.