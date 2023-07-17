Zeenat Aman On False And Cruel Statements About Her: Spreading Loose Gossip...

Ever since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, fans have been treated to glimpses of her off-screen personality. The veteran actress, known for her fierce honesty, took to the platform on Monday to address the barrage of false and cruel statements she has endured throughout her illustrious 50-year career.

Challenging public perception and gossip: Zeenat Aman's stand

In a poignant post accompanied by a photo of herself, Zeenat expressed her frustration with public perception and the invasive nature of gossip. She wrote, ‘Public perception is a funny thing. When you are famous, complete strangers imagine that they have an intimate knowledge of your character and life story’. She further added, ‘Many also feel entitled to the sort of gossip and judgement that would elicit their own moral outrage were the tables turned’.

(Zeenat Aman shut down false information in Instagram stories | Image: Zeenat Aman/Instagram)

Zeenat Aman, who has faced countless falsehoods and cruel statements over the years, made it clear that she would not dignify them with a response. ‘I have no inclination to list and counter each one of these because they simply do not merit so much of my attention,’ she stated. However, she firmly emphasised that spreading false information says more about the speaker than the subject.

Acknowledging her fans’ support, Zeenat expressed gratitude for the kind and thoughtful messages she receives on her social media. While she is unable to reply to all of them, she assured her followers that she reads each one.

Zeenat Aman's exciting transition: from Panipat to Web Series debut

Turning to her professional life, the actress was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and is now gearing up for her debut in the world of web series with Showstopper. The upcoming series, which also stars Shweta Tiwari, Rohit Roy, Bakhtiyar and Zarina Wahab, marks Zeenat’s foray into the OTT space.