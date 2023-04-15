Zeenat Aman Says Clothes Aren't All That Maketh The Woman: You May Associate Me With...

Zeenat Aman recently took to her social media handle to share a vintage photo with the caption "Clothes are not all that maketh the woman." The Dharam Veer actress can be seen wearing a blue kurta with embroidery in the picture. To complete her look, she donned a bindi with sindoor. In the post, she talked about her favourite meal, how she craves home-cooked food, her Indian culture, and more.

Zeenat Aman captioned her post, "You may associate me with ‘western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am travelling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant."

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress further wrote, "Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan are my favourite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli."

The veteran actress concluded, "I couldn’t be happier that it’s mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of namkeen stashed in my bedroom. India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favourite, local recommendations with me. P.s: I’m vegetarian." Check out the post below:

More about Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Aman will soon make her OTT debut with the web series titled Showstopper. This will be a show about lingerie fitting issues that woman face. The show will feature TV stars like Shweta Tiwari, Bakhtiyar, Tannaz Irani, Rohit Roy and Zarina Wahab, among others. Recently, the actress made it to the headlines for attending late Satish Kaushik's birth anniversary celebrations with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Soni Razdan and others.