Zomato Ad Featuring 'Kachra' From Lagaan Causes Furore On Social Media, Netizens React

Zomato is creating a heavy buzz on the internet owing to its controversial ad released on World Environment Day (June 5). The food delivery platform released an advertisement featuring actor Aditya Lakhia, known for his role as Kachra in Ashutosh Gowariker's hit film Lagaan (2001). However, the ad didn't go down well with netizens, and they were quick to call out the food delivery app for being insensitive and casteist.

Zomato recycles Kachra feat. Kachra as Kachra

(A picture from Zomato's ad | Image: Neeraj Ghaywan/Twitter)

The video released on YouTube and other social platforms featured Lakhia as Kachra (garbage). In the advertisement, the actor becomes a human stool, hand towel, lamp, flower pot, paper and other objects of daily use. Zomato used Lakhia's character from Lagaan to deliver the message that the company has recycled 20 million kg of plastic ‘kachra’ (garbage) so far. It also requested the viewers to recycle plastic and added the hashtag ‘Kachra Bhi Khelega’.

For the unversed, in the movie Lagaan (set in 1893 during the British Raj), Lakhia's character is shown as ‘untouchable’ - a man from a lower caste. Kachra also has a disability - his right arm is affected due to polio. In the movie, Kachra is initially shunned by upper-caste villagers due to his caste identity. However, he is eventually accepted when he displays great bowling skills and saves his team from losing to the Britishers in a game of cricket.

Why are netizens calling the Zomato ad casteist and insensitive?

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the food delivery app tried to draw a connection between Lakhia's Lagaan character Kachra and literal ‘kachra’ (garbage). However, this didn't go down well with netizens, and they slammed Zomato for using “one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits" to make a repulsive, casteist commercial.

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan shared the video of Zomato's “Kachra campaign” on Twitter and called out the company for being "extremely insensitive". He wrote that Kachra from Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. Check out the tweet below:

#Kachra from #Lagaan was one of the most dehumanised voiceless depictions of Dalits ever in cinema. @zomato has used the same character and made a repulsive #casteist commercial. A human stool? Are you serious? Extremely insensitive! https://t.co/xWUpDatUvD — Neeraj Ghaywan (@ghaywan) June 8, 2023

Another Twitter user expressed that the advertisement was not accidental but a "deliberate and intentional action". The user added that the company is a "casteist prick". Several users also pointed out the dehumanizing nature of the ad and pointed to the tone-deaf, upper-caste privilege that the ad propagated.

The kachra ad is not a mistake. It is intentional. It is likely greenlit by top management.



Zomato are casteist pricks. Do NOT buy their fake apology if they ever issue one. https://t.co/plQXE9pQs5 — peeleraja (@peeleraja) June 7, 2023

Some users criticised Zomato’s team for making such an insensitive ad and demanded to know the name of the ad agency who came up with the idea. An user commented, "Thanks Zomato. But this explains that your advertisement team is full of caste unaware and possibly highly casteist people to actually hunt for such a clip.” The user advised Zomato to hire a better advertising team that was caste-conscious and had fair diversity representation.

Thanks Zomato. But this explains that your advertisement team is full of caste unaware and possibly highly casteist ppl to actually hunt for such a clip. It is advisable that you hire a better advertising team that is caste concious and that has fair diversity representation — Lara Cröft (@Tomb_Raider__) June 8, 2023

(A screengrab of comments | Image: Twitter)

(A screengrab of comments | Image: Twitter)

After receiving much backlash, Zomato deleted the ad from all the social media handles. Also, they issued an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of certain communities and individuals.