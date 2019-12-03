Zoya Akhtar Movies That Prove Her Cinematic Brilliance

Zoya Akhtar is known for her content-driven movies and realistic subjects. The filmmaker had Gully Boy as her last outing. Zoya Akhtar has also collaborated with Netflix for some noted works. Here are some of the best movies made by the filmmaker.

Lucky By Chance

This directorial by Zoya Akhtar released in 2009. Lucky By Chance is a story about a boy who gets the chance to play the male lead in a Bollywood film and he can’t believe his luck. It features Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen in lead roles. The movie did moderately well at the box office.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

One of the most popular movies of Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released on July 15, 2011. The cast of the movie includes Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin, and Katrina Kaif. The movie was a hit at the box office. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2011.

Bombay Talkies

Bombay Talkies released in 2013. The movie is a directorial by Zoya Akhtar. It features Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles. The movie failed to perform well at the box office.

Dil Dhadkane Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is another much-loved film by Zoya Akhtar. The movie released in 2015. It features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. It is a story about a family that contemplates over their way of living and their love lives while on a cruise celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary. The movie did not perform well at the box office.

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy released in 2019. The movie is based on a coming-of-age story on the lives of street rappers in Mumbai. The movie was both a critical and commercial success. It was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019. The movie was also a nomination at the Oscars. Gully Boy is considered to be one of the most popular films of Zoya Akhtar.

