Zoya Akhtar's X'mas Get-together: Janhvi Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Others Attend

Bollywood's ace-filmmaker Zoya Akhtar held a small get-together of sorts which was attended by her nearest and dearest ones of Tinsel town. In a series of pictures that have been shared on social media, all the socialities can be seen donning casual outfits as they enter the Lust Stories director's premises. Few of them photographed, include Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and others. While Janhvi Kapoor can be seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans accessorized with some classic black shoes, Dia Mirza was seen donning a pretty ethnic dress. Giving a sweet surprise to fans and netizens, Gully Boy's MC Sher, a.k.a Siddhant Chaturvedi was also papped. Take a look at the pictures below-

Zoya Akhtar's get together for Christmas:

Celebrities are currently having a swell time as a series of parties are being held during the holiday season. Earlier, the Kapoor family hosted their annual Christmas lunch which was attended by Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and others. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji and Saif and Kareena also hosted a bash for their industry friends which was attended by Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and others, pictures of which had sent social media into a tizzy.

On the work front:

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter starred in the film, Dhadak together, that not only created a rage at the ticketing counters but also became one of the movies that are till date loved quite dearly. The duo has a series of projects in their kitty which include, The Kargil Girl, Roohi-Afza, Dostana 2 and Netflix's Ghost Stories for Janhvi Kapoor. While Ishaan Khatter will be seen sharing screen space with Student of The Year 2's Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Anaya Panday in Shakun Batra's next. Dia Mirza, who has been missing from the limelight for quite a while now, has now become a fill-fledged self-advocate on the environment, who also spreads awareness about the hazards of plastic.

