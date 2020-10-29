10 Cloverfield Lane Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

Action, drama, horror film 10 Cloverfield Lane is helmed by Dan Trachtenberg and starred John Goodman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and John Gallagher Jr. The story follows a young woman who wakes up after a car crash in an underground bunker with two men who insist that an event has left the surface of the Earth uninhabitable. The film has earned more than $110 million worldwide and has been lauded for its performances, script and scene. A sequel of the film titled The Cloverfield Paradox was released in February 2018.

The movie was bankrolled by Lindsey Weber and J. J. Abrams and penned by Josh Campbell, Matthew Stuecken, and Damien Chazelle. The film starred Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Michelle, John Goodman as Howard Stambler, John Gallagher Jr. as Emmett DeWitt, Douglas M. Griffin as Driver and Suzanne Cryer as Leslie. For viewers who failed to understand how the movie concluded, here is a look at 10 Cloverfield Lane ending explained.

About the film

Michelle packs up her apartment and leaves New Orleans after breaking up with her fiancé, Ben. She listens to news stories of blackouts in many major cities while travelling through rural Louisiana late at night until a truck attempts to overtake her and sideswipes her vehicle, causing a car accident that leaves her unconscious. In a locked room, she wakes up with a leg brace chained to a pipe, bedding and a packed bag lying near her.

A man enters the room and introduces himself as Howard, explaining that they are about forty miles outside of Lake Charles in a bunker beneath his own farmhouse. He says that he found her in the ditch and saved her life and that from an apparently very recent "attack," the air outside is radiated by nuclear or chemical fallout.

Also read | 'What Ever Happened To Baby Jane?' Ending Explained: All You Need To Know

The ending of 10 Cloverfield lane

This final flight is quick and intense from the bunker, but a thorough retracing of the plot of the film shows just how much of it has been set up all the time. Michelle designed a hazmat suit successfully and it was because of her passion for designing apparel. And Howard's casual aside was slightly foreshadowed by the liquid nitrogen trick of doing the same thing in the Navy. In captivity, Michelle spent her time discovering everything she needed to survive.

Also read | La Revolution Ending Explained - Here's All You Need To Know About The Acclaimed Series

10 Cloverfield lane final scene

At this moment of judgement, the film ends, with our actor barreling towards risk. However, it's something more than the open-ended sequel setup. Instead of fleeing from threat or challenge, it's the first time Michelle has committed to confronting a problem head-on. Viewers have seen her go from a terrified, unsure girl to a decisive, capable hero ready to give herself up to a worthy cause, racked with remorse. All about her time in the bunker, her battle with Howard, and Emmett's honesty brought her to this spot.

Also read | Megan Is Missing Ending Explained: Here's All You Need To Know About The Film

Also read | 'The Sopranos' Ending Explained: What Happened To David Chase In The Finale Episode?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.