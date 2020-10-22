La Revolution Ending Explained - Here's All You Need To Know About The Acclaimed Series

La Revolution recently released on Netflix and viewers seem to have an insight into France in the 18th century. The series is set in the year 1787 around Joseph Guillotin (played by Amir El Kacem). Guillotin was a member of the general assembly of King Louis XVI's States. The French Revolution, however, plays out somewhat differently than it happened in this historical fiction film.

On its IMDb page, the series has churned out 6.5 stars out of 10. However, it appears as though there are high chances that La Revolution will be renewed, as viewers seem to enjoy the show quite a lot. Talking about the series, here’s a look at La Revolution ending explained.

La Revolution ending explained

Episode 8 of La Revolution Netflix opens with Marie being introduced as Donatien's bait along with a warning, while everyone else is ready for an all-out fight. Again, this feels rather finale-esque, and it's obvious that Madeleine will be an integral part of the proceedings, especially after the discovery of her parentage in the season finale. As the revolution really begins to get underway, Ophelia also leaves the Fraternity to defend her back at the farm, with Elise right there with Marianne at the head of the line. This is possibly just as Ophelia arrives right on time to rescue one of the tainted noblemen from Madeleine.

Season 1 Episode 8 of La Revolution Netflix did not really say anything about the true existence of Madeleine, and it also left several other questions unanswered, such as what the deal was with the powers of Oka and why blue blood couldn't revive Elise. La Revolution bows out in "Chapter Eight-The Rebellion" as a probable candidate for continuation with a truly shocking character turn, a significant, unexpected death, and plenty of space for a continuation of the plot.

La Revolution season 1: About the show

Netflix's La Revolution stars French actor Gaia Weiss, who was also part of the Vikings. She plays the part of a fearsome warrior, Marianne. Actor Doudou Masta plays Oka, Madeleine played by Amélia Lacquemant and Albert Guillotin plays Lionel Erdogan. If season 2 of La Revolution is made, fans could expect the roles to be reprised by most of the main cast.

