Did You Know That Christian Bale's 'Vice' Was Titled 'Backseat'? Learn More Trivia

Directed by Adam Mckay, Vice is a 2018 movie that stars Christian Bale as Dick Cheney and Sam Rockwell as George W. Bush. The story is set in 2000, where governor George W Bush of Texas picks Dick Cheney, to be his Republican running mate in the 2000 presidential election. Cheney uses his newfound power to reshape the country. Did you know that Vice’s original title was Backseat? Read interesting trivia about the film here.

Also read: Brad Pitt Follows Jennifer Aniston's Footsteps; Donates $1M To A Justice Organisation

Vice reunites various members of the cast and crew who worked on The Big Short (2015), including director Adam McKay, actors Christian Bale and Steve Carell and producer Brad Pitt.

The original title of Vice was 'Backseat'.

Christian Bale is the first actor to be nominated for an Academy Award for playing a real-life vice president.

This movie is the second collaboration between Steve Carell and Christian Bale. They previously worked together in The Big Short (2015).

This is the second film to depict the presidency of George W. Bush, after Oliver Stone's W. (2008).

Christian Bale gained 45 pounds for this film, shaved his head, bleached his eyebrows and exercised to thicken his neck for his role as Cheney. Bale also said he achieved his physique for the film by eating a lot of pies.

Christian Bale and Dick Cheney share the same birth date(January 30).

When accepting his Golden Globe award, Bale joked saying "Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role".

Also read: Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson & Other Hollywood Actors Who Dated Their Co-stars Off Screen

Christian Bale was originally meant to play George W. Bush in W. (2008) before stepping back and being replaced by Josh Brolin. In Vice, he plays Bush's Vice President, Dick Cheney.

Adam McKay and Steve Carell first worked together in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004). The end of that film says that his character got a job in the Bush White House and in this movie, that's what he does.

Sam Rockwell's biggest physical trouble was George W. Bush's 'lip forward' method of speaking. He requested prosthetic in the mouth region, in addition to the prosthetic nose he wore for the film.

While Christian Bale and makeup artist Greg Cannom were trying to create the look of Dick Cheney, the actor focused on appropriating the character. According to executive producer Jeff G. Waxman, Bale studied Cheney by viewing every single one of his interviews.

Brad Pitt is a producer of this film.

Vice is included among the list of "1001 Movies You Must See Before You Die", edited by Steven Schneider.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.