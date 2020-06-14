Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson & Other Hollywood Actors Who Dated Their Co-stars Off Screen

Brad Pitt is a well known Hollywood actor who is famous for his movie performances. His personal life has also been under the limelight for a long time. Here is a list of all actors including Brad Pitt and his contemporaries who were popular for having dated their costars. Take a look at the list and tell if any of these off-screen Hollywood pairs surprised you at all.

Hollywood pairs who dated off-screen:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Angelina and Brad first started off as an off-screen couple from their movie together where they played the roles of two assassins who married each other not knowing the other's identity. They starred in the movie titled Mr. & Mrs Smith that released in 2005. Angelina and Brad made their relationship public after Brad ended his marriage with Friends fame wife Jennifer Aniston. They separated after a decade and six children together.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Most Memorable Films For Those Who Love Crime Genre; See List Here

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson costarred in the vampire love story titled Twilight franchise. They played pivotal roles in the romantic movie series but later separated in 2012.

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

Gossip Girl fame actor Blake Lively who rose to fame with her TV drama series dated her costar, Penn Badgley and reportedly spent approx nine years together. Blake played the role of the protagonist Serena Van Der Woodsen, while Penn Badgley played the role of Dan Humphrey in the successful TV series. Blake eventually got married to Ryan Reynolds while Penn got married to Gossip Girls actor Jemima Kirke's sister Domino Kirke.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's 'By The Sea' Was Their Last Film Together; Read Trivia

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

The Hanna Montana fame Miley Cyrus struck love when she met with fellow actor Liam Hemsworth in their movie called The Last Song. Their relationship went on and off quite often before they got married in 2018. However, the couple called it splits after a while and are now divorced.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie

Kit Harington who played the character, Jon Snow, in the world-famous series Game of Thrones, married co-actor from the series Rose Leslie. Ironically Jon Snow and Ygritte's on-screen relationship did not have the best fate in the series. But they definitely found love off-screen. The two have been together after five years of dating, they even got engaged in 2017.

ALSO READ| Brad Pitt's Movies That Have Been Adapted From Bestseller Novels: Here Are Some Of Many

ALSO READ| Popular Songs From Brad Pitt's Films That Will Brighten Up Your Day

Promo Image courtesy: Screenrant Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.