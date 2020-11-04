2020 US Elections: Kate Beckinsale Dons 'VOTE' Graphic Bandeau; Urges Fans To 'be Kind'

Ahead of 2020 US Elections results, Kate Beckinsale took to Instagram to share a picture of her urging fans to vote in a unique kind of way. The actor was spotted wearing a black bandeau with golden graphic, “VOTE”. In the caption for the picture, Kate Beckinsale mocked the person who was caught in the background of the picture. She called her the ‘ghost of Whistler’s mother’, referring to the subject of the 1871 painting by American painter James McNeil.

Kate mentioned that she was there for the whole time and who, on top of having produced such a fine American artist son despite him being primarily based in the UK, has crossed the Atlantic 11 times and lived in both Russia and London. Talking about social distancing, Kate mentioned that she is clearly observing her from a distance beyond the grave. She ended her note saying, “A comfort, all round. Good luck everyone. Be kind to yourselves, and each other”.

Kate Beckinsale is a British actor who has been living in America for years now. In the comment section of the post, Kate Beckinsale was asked by follower to share her piece of mind on the ongoing 2020 US Elections. The actor refused to make a statement and said: "alas no, being English I can’t have ANY". Several users complimented Kate for the picture and also asked others to vote in the US Presidential Elections 2020.

US Presidential Elections 2020

Polls have begun to close for US Presidential Elections 2020 as Americans get ready to welcome their new president between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Republican candidate Donald Trump wins 6 electoral seats in Kansas. Trump is now at 98 electoral seats while Joe Biden is leading with 131 electoral seats. The candidate needs a total of 270 electoral seats out of 538 votes. On Election day in the United States, apart from the candidates that are Donald Trump and Joe Biden contesting for president, 35 US Senate seats are up for grabs because the entire House of Representatives and one-third of the seats in the upper house are decided by voters.

