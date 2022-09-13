2022 Emmys: Succession Fame Jesse Armstrong Takes A Jibe At King Charles In Winning Speech

The Emmy Awards 2022 was recently held with numerous popular stars arriving in style and winning big at the ceremony. Among the notable winners of the Emmy Awards, Succession was one of the top winners at the ceremony who managed to bag awards in the categories of Outstanding Drama Series and a writing award. Creator of the show Jesse Armstrong arrived on stage to receive the award and during his speech, he took a dig at King Charles III who recently ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

At Emmys 2022, it was announced that the notable web series Succession bagged the award under the category of Outstanding Drama Series. As the creator Jesse Armstrong and the entire cast of the show arrived on stage to receive the honour, the former gave an interesting winning speech by taking a dig at now King Charles III, he stated how a bit more voting was involved in their winning as compared to the British monarch. In response to the same, actor Brian Cox reacted, "Keep it royalist, keep it royalist." He further expressed his gratitude towards his cast and crew for being amazing throughout.

He said, "Evidently, a bit more voting involved in our winning than Prince Charles. I'm not saying we're more legitimate than that position we'll leave that to other people. We are incredibly grateful to have this wonderful honour. It's a team effort, starting with the writers' room, the producers who support us, the directors, my god, the extraordinary cast we are surrounded by, my goodness, our amazing crew."

Meanwhile, Succession emerged as the winner among nominees namely Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets. Take a look at other winners of the Emmys 2022.

Emmy Awards 2022 Winners

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession *WINNER*

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso *WINNER*

