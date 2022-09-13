At Emmys 2022, Oprah Delivers Speech On 'Resilience And Dreams' With Inspiring Message

Emmy Awards is among the four major American awards shows for performing arts and entertainment after the Grammys, the Oscars, and the Tony awards. As the much-awaited ceremony is currently being held, the winners are being announced revealing the names of notable, artists etc.

When Oprah Winfrey was invited on stage to present an award, she delivered a strong and inspiring speech to the audience while adding how one should believe in themselves. Here’s what she said.

Oprah Winfrey inspires Emmy audience with an interesting anecdote

She stated, “It's the most coveted television accolade on the planet and yet it's impossible to win one -- almost. There are eight billion people on this planet, but only 25 Emmys to be given out tonight. Your chances of winning? 300 million to 1. So how do you win one? It starts with a dream."

Winfrey went on to encourage everyone to start with a dream strong enough to endure the knockdowns and rejections. "A dream strong enough to endure the knockdowns and rejections. You can lose a role or a series, but there is one thing you can't lose -- the belief in yourself. Without that belief, you'll never succeed. And even with it, you've got, at best, an outside chance. Every Emmy nominee tonight has been knocked down, but they got back up. And that's why you're here. [They were] voted for, by their peers, as the very best. So let's make some dreams come!" Winfrey added.

Image: AP