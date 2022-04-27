'365 Days: This Day' Twitter Review: Check Netizens' Reactions To Michele Morrone's Film

The sequel to the 2020 hit film, 365 Days: This Day has finally been released on OTT giant Netflix. The film, directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, has been bankrolled by Mandes, Ewa Lewandowska and Maciej Kawulski and is based on the intensely passionate bestselling novels by Polish novelist Blanka Lipińska.

Michele Morrone and Anna Maria are back as the romantic couple Massimo and Laura in 365 Days: This Day and their relationship will take a turn after the entry of another major character, Nacho, who is also a rival of Massimo. He is a longtime enemy of Masimo and can do anything to destroy him and win over Laura. Soon after the film was released on Netflix, netizens took to the micro-blogging site giving mixed reactions about 365 Days: This Day.

'365 Days: This Day' Twitter Review

Commenting on the long list of songs the film has, a Twitter user wrote, "The new 365 days movie song tracklist must be 8 pages long because they play a new song every 30 seconds damn #365daysThisDay."

The new 365 days movie song track list must be 8 pages long because they play a new song every 30 seconds damn #365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/hqCthF88P0 — Lxxy 🤎 (@itsmy2ndday) April 27, 2022

Nacho's entry in the sequel didn't go unnoticed as a netizen tweeted, "The new dude is fine like fine but I’m still Massimo’s servant #365DaysThisDay." Another user wrote, "Name 1 thing you immediately assumed while watching the new movie, but got wrong. ...I thought Nacho was Massimo's brother, and that Nacho didn't wanna "do business" so that's why he is the gardener. #365daysThisDay". A netizen tweeted, Ok I'm done watching this and I just realized this scene "Why always good girls fall in love with bad guys?" - Nacho #365daysThisDay."

The new dude is fine like fine fine but I’m still Massimo’s servant #365DaysThisDay pic.twitter.com/PQ3vX49LFl — Angie🍀 (@mydizis) April 27, 2022

Name 1 thing you immediately assumed while watching the new movie, but got wrong.

...I thought Nacho was Massimo's brother, and that Nacho didn't wanna "do business" so that's why he is the gardener. 🤣#365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/HmVn8ngDQ3 — Mary J. Blige RT, Missy Elliott replied! (@Blexicana6974) April 27, 2022

Ok I'm done watching this and I just realized this scene



"Why always good girls fall in love with bad guys?" - Nacho#365daysThisDay pic.twitter.com/k9IkVmJyX8 — BTS Only (@BTSlockdownonly) April 27, 2022

A section of netizens was also disappointed with the movie's end as one wrote, "I watched #365daysThisDay and I wish I didn’t… what kind of end was that?" A Twitter user tweeted, 365 Days This Day was good but the first one is superior. These cliffhangers always leave me stressed though. #365daysThisDay."

I watched #365daysThisDay and I wish I didn’t… what kind of end was that? pic.twitter.com/4eEsrHhmnk — Angie🍀 (@mydizis) April 27, 2022

365 Days This Day was good but the first one is superior. These cliffhangers always leave me stressed though. 🥴#365daysThisDay — ashleigh (@ashleighnicolep) April 27, 2022

Image: Twitter/@diyyaax