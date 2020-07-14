5 Times When Naya Rivera Aka Santana Stole The Show In 'Glee'

Naya Rivera’s death has shocked several people. While several fans have expressed their condolences on social media, several are shocked for the actress was just 33 years old. Although the actress has left for her heavenly abode, her memories will always be cherished in the hearts of people. The actress’ name was often associated with the musical-comedy drama, Glee.

Glee was one of the most popular shows on television. Further, Riviera’s character arc greatly evolved in the span of the show. While the actress initially played the role of a snobbish cheerleader, she later went on to become one of the most empathetic characters of the show. Here’s a list of Naya Rivera aka Santana’s 5 best scenes from the show:

In season 3, episode 7, actress Naya Rivera aka Santana revealed her sexuality to her grandmother. Since Santana’s grandmother is not able to accept her sexuality, she breaks down and starts crying. Naya Rivera delivered a fantabulous performance in this scene. Further, her role did complete justice to the problems felt by the LGBTQIA community. You can check out the scene here:

Season 2 Episode 9, showcased one of Rivera's most joyous and electric performances in the song Valerie. The song was a throwback to the classic retro songs. Further, it featured the character’s first solo performance. You can check out the video here:

The cast of Glee had to face a tough time during the death of the cast member, Cory Monteith in season 5. The show featured a tribute to him and Rivera sang a song for him in the third episode of the season. The heart-wrenching cover If I Die Young was extremely popular amongst the masses during that time. You can check out the video here:

River Deep, Mountain High was one of the most memorable duets of 'Glee' season 2, episode 4. The duet was performed by Santana and Mercedes to prove that they were undefeatable. Further, it also established Rivera’s image as Glee’s strongest dancer.

Rivera’s song Mine in season 4, episode 4 did complete justice to Taylor Swift’s cover. The song featured Brittany and Santana in a choir room. Rivera truly killed the song with her emotions.

Glee:

Glee is a musical comedy-drama that aired on Fox Network between May 19, 2009, to March 20, 2015. The show starred actors like Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, and Kevin McHale in the lead roles. While the series was extremely popular among the masses, the Glee songs also made it to the top charts. Some of the popular Glee songs include Songbird, Don't Stop Believin', Sorry, and Valerie.

