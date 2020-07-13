Naya Rivera's Ex Ryan Dorsey Weeps, Mom Crumbles At The Lake Where She Disappeared

Glee actor Naya Rivera disappeared in Lake Peru about a week ago. According to reports, her family visited the lake where she went missing, on Saturday afternoon. Naya Rivera’s family was seen getting emotional as they visited the site where the actress was last seen. Along with Riviera’s parents, her brother as well as her cousins, Naya Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey was also seen visiting the lake.

Naya’s family visits the lake where she went missing

In the pictures that have gone viral, Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda is seen falling to her knees in front of the lake where her daughter went missing. In an emotional video, that has gone viral Naya Rivera’s father George is seen running towards the lake and swimming a short distance in order to get closure from his missing daughter. Rivera’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey is seen getting emotional as he sheds a few tears while standing along the shore of the lake Piru. The Glee actor’s cousins were also seen at the spot as they console Ryan Dorsey as well as Naya Rivera’s parents.

In the pictures, Naya Rivera’s family is still getting emotional as they hug each other while standing at the shoreline. Ryan Dorsey was also seen pacing from one end to the other as he takes some time for himself. The Glee actor's family splashed around in the water and paid tribute to the actor who went missing last Wednesday. Ventura sheriff’s office reportedly asked Naya Rivera’s fans to not come to the lake and assured them that they are doing everything in their power to find the missing actor.

It has been reported that Naya Rivera’s mother Yolanda Rivera and her brother Mychal joined the Ventura county sheriff’s search team as they wore life jackets and search for the actor in the lake. The family spent most of the day at the lake where they grieved the missing actor. Just a few days back the police shifted river as search from rescue to recovery. The police have also stated that they presume that the actor is dead.

On Wednesday, Naya Rivera reportedly took a pontoon boat to the Lake Riviera in Los Angeles with her four-year-old son. According to her son, they both went swimming, however, Naya Rivera never made it back on board. On Thursday, July 9, 2020, Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue reportedly stated in a press conference that they are switching from ‘rescue operation’ to ‘search and recovery operation’.

According to a news portal, Officer Chris Dyer of the Ventura County Sheriff's office said that they are presuming that the 33-year-old actor met with an accident while in the water and that she drowned. Thursday also stated that they ‘don’t know’ if they will find Naya Rivera’s body in the water. They believe that if the body is 'entangled with something that is underneath the water, it might never come up'. Officer Chris Dyer reportedly told a news portal that a team of 80 professionals have been carrying out the search and rescue operation actively. He said that they are looking for Naya Rivera using helicopters, drones, and boats while a ground team has also been assigned to do the task.

