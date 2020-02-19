'500 Days Of Summer's' Best Dialogues Which Will Remembered For Long Time

500 Days of Summer is a 2009 American romantic comedy-drama film. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. The story is based on Tom Hansen the male protagonist and his memories of a failed relationship. Hansen is a trained architect who works as a writer at a greeting card company. Hansen's love interest is Summer Finn in the movie, a role played by Zooey Deschanel. The movie has some beautiful dialogues. We have listed some of it.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Quotes That Will Inspire Netizens

Best Quotes from the film

Also Read: Big Bang Theory's Best Quotes By The Flirty Astronaut Howard Wolowitz

Also Read: North East Elections 2018: 5 Best Quotes On BJP’s Spectacular Show In North East

The story of 500 Days of Summer unfolds in nonlinear. The audience has to watch romance and heartbreak at the same time. The film received many awards.

Also Read: Howdy Modi: A Look At Some Of Trump's Best Quotes From The Event

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.