The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'500 Days Of Summer's' Best Dialogues Which Will Remembered For Long Time

Hollywood News

500 Days Of Summer have some interesting and best dialogues. To know which are those dialogues read more and enjoy the dialogues from the film. Read more.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
500 Days Of Summer

500 Days of Summer  is a 2009 American romantic comedy-drama film. The film stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. The story is based on Tom Hansen the male protagonist and his memories of a failed relationship. Hansen is a trained architect who works as a writer at a greeting card company. Hansen's love interest is Summer Finn in the movie, a role played by Zooey Deschanel. The movie has some beautiful dialogues. We have listed some of it.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Quotes That Will Inspire Netizens

Best Quotes from the film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

Also Read: Big Bang Theory's Best Quotes By The Flirty Astronaut Howard Wolowitz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

Also Read: North East Elections 2018: 5 Best Quotes On BJP’s Spectacular Show In North East

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (500) Days of Summer ☀️ (@_500daysofsummer_) on

The story of 500 Days of Summer unfolds in nonlinear. The audience has to watch romance and heartbreak at the same time. The film received many awards.

Also Read: Howdy Modi: A Look At Some Of Trump's Best Quotes From The Event

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD