Big Bang Theory's Best Quotes By The Flirty Astronaut Howard Wolowitz

The Big Bang theory was one of the most successful shows of its time and continues to entertain fans even after its wrap. The characters of the popular show became iconic and Sheldon Cooper even went on to get a spin-off show titled Young Sheldon. Another loved character from the show was the flirty engineer Howard Wolowitz. His one-liners are some of the most memorable moments from the show. Here are some of the most amazing and memorable lines by Howard Wolowitz:

Howard Wolowitz' Quotes

I’m your idiot Foreverrrrrrr

The Big Bang gang is known to skype each other when their significant other is at work. The sweet gesture brings the couple close and provides loads of laughter. In one instance Bernadette was at work when Howard skyped her for a quick chat. The couple cancel their plans for a Saturday night as Howard wanted to play Dungeons & Dragons with the boys. She called him an idiot for this silly excuse and Howard being the flirty engineer hit back at her with this iconic statement, “I’m your idiot Foreverrrrrrr”

The Wedding Vows

The wedding scene between Howard and Bernadette was a cute romantic moment. Howard's space mission gets cancelled and thus they decide to have a smaller wedding. In the initial seasons of the show, viewers see Howard as an obnoxiously flirty guy, However his character noticeably changes after Bernadette's entry. Thus, his speech was something that encapsulated his entire journey from a flirty obnoxious guy to a mature man, the one line that struck everyone was: “Until I met you, I couldn't imagine spending my life with just one person, and now I can't imagine spending one-day of it without you”.

His Songs

In several episodes, the Astronaut Engineer proved to be a wonderful musician. In one instance when Bernadette fell ill and had to be kept in isolation in order to prevent her virus from spreading, Howard brought the entire crew to perform a rather cute musical for her. Another such instance was when Howard and Bernadette had a minor argument in the initial days of their relationship. Hence in order to woo her, the engineer wrote a song for her. His two most funny and memorable lines from the sequence were, “I dream to once again kiss your lips, sweet Bernadette! sincerely yours, Howard Wolowitz” and “If I didn't have you, life would be blue, I'd be Dr Who without the Tardis”.

