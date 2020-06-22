Brad Pitt's Comedy Entertainers You Can Binge-watch Over The Weekend; See List

Brad Pitt has delivered many comedy entertainers in his two-decade-long career, entertaining fans. Here is a list of Brad Pitt’s unmissable comedy movies you can binge-watch over the weekend. The list includes Snatch, Burn After Reading and more.

Snatch:

Starring Jason Statham, Brad Pitt, Benicio Del Toro and Vinnie Jones in the leading roles, Snatch follows the story of unscrupulous boxing promoters, violent bookmakers, a Russian gangster, incompetent amateur robbers and supposedly Jewish jewellers, who fight to track down a priceless stolen diamond. Helmed by Guy Ritchie, Snatch reportedly shares themes, ideas and motifs with Ritchie's first film, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. As per box office reports, the film has raked in nearly $83.6 million during its run in theatres. The movie also stars Alan Ford and Mike Reid in prominent roles.

Also Read | Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' Has Various Actors From 'The Sopranos' And More Trivia

Also Read | Brad Pitt's 'The Tree Of Life': Facts That You Might Have Missed About The Epic Saga

Burn After Reading

Starring Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, George Clooney and John Malkovich in the leading roles, Burn After Reading is a comedy crime film, which follows the story of a jobless CIA analyst, whose misplaced memoirs are found by a pair of dimwitted gym employees, who cross paths with a womanising US marshal. Released in 2008, the film reportedly did well at the box office, grossing over $168 million from its $37 million budget. The movie was also nominated for the Golden Globes and the BAFTA awards. Helmed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, Burn After Reading also stars actors like Tilda Swinton, Richard Jenkins and J.K. Simmons in prominent roles.

Also Read | Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt managed to turn heads with his indelible performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Starring Margot Robbie, Leo, and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows the story of a faded television actor and his stunt double, who strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles. Helmed by Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood also stars Emile Hirsch and Magaret Quallay in the lead roles.

As per box office reports, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood has grossed $374 million worldwide and received praise from critics for Tarantino's screenplay and direction, cinematography, costume design, production values, and soundtrack. The film received 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won Best Supporting Actor (Pitt) and Best Production Design. Reportedly, it also won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Inglorious Bastards

Starring Bo Svenson, Peter Hooten, Fred Williamson and Brad Pitt in the leading roles, Inglorious Bastards follows the story of a group of escaped American military prisoners, who en route to Switzerland and volunteer to steal a Nazi V2 rocket warhead for the Allies. Directed by Enzo G. Castellari, Inglourious Bastards grossed over $321 million in theatres worldwide, making it Tarantino's highest-grossing film to that point, until Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood's release. Reportedly, the film received multiple awards and nominations, among which were eight Academy Award nominations, which includes Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Also Read | Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.