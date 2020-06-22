Brad Pitt’s 'Cutting Class' Trivia Will Make You Want To Check Out The Film Again

The film Cutting Class is a 1989 American comedy and horror flick which released in the year 1989. The movie starred Brad Pitt, Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen, Martin Mull, and Roddy MacDowall in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Rospo Pallenberg. The movie also marked the filmmaker's directorial debut.

The movie hit the theatres on July 17, 1989. The movie was also a turning point in Brad's career and was touted to be his first major break in Hollywood. Here are some of the interesting trivia attached to the film which every die-hard fan of Brad should know about.

Cutting Class Movie Trivia

Brad Pitt was in 'trouble'

Brad had embroiled himself into trouble while shooting for the film. While taking a break from the shoot, the actor made some indecent gestures towards a passing car. The police actually showed up on the sets of the film to question him when the driver reported his behaviour.

Brad Pitt and Jill Schoelen were engaged

Brad started seeing his Cutting Class co-star Jill after the shooting of the movie. The pair also became engaged. But they soon split up afterward which marked the end to their whirlwind romance.

Jill Schoelen was miffed with the director

Jill initially did not want to work in the movie as she did not like the script. But she was convinced by her agents to give a nod to the movie as it would be a 'smart career move.' She finally went on to go ahead with the movie as it also starred actors, Martin Mull, and Roddy MacDowell, both of whom she greatly admired.

But she had reportedly stated that director, Rospo Pallenberg was extremely difficult to work with. The actor had revealed that the filmmaker repeatedly gave her line readings during the making of the film which some actors consider insulting. She does not remember the shooting of the film very fondly.

The movie was written by Steve Slavkin

Cutting Class was penned down by the renowned screenwriter Steve Slavin. For the unversed, Steven went on to write the cult Nickelodeon TV series, Salute Your Shorts. The series had started airing in the year 1991.

