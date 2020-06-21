Brad Pitt's 'Killing Them Softly' Has Various Actors From 'The Sopranos' And More Trivia

Killing Them Softly is a 2012 crime film. The movie stars Brad Pitt, James Gandolfini, and Ray Liotta. The film is about three small-time crooks who rob a mob-protected illegal gambling operation, which prompts the mob to send in two hitmen, Jackie (Pitt) and Mickey (James Gandolfini), to deal with the goons. Did you know that Killing Them Softly has several actors from the HBO show The Sopranos? Read interesting trivia about the film.

The Turkish former minister of culture found the movie very offensive and he told the press that he wanted the age bar for this movie to be raised from 13 to 18. Wherever possible, he wanted the film to be removed from theatres altogether.

Killing Them Softly was originally titled Cogan's Trade.

Richard Jenkins's character is never seen standing. He is always sitting in his car or sitting on a barstool.

This is the first feature film to use Kodak's 500T 5230 film stock.

Brad Pitt and James Gandolfini had previously appeared in True Romance (1993) and The Mexican (2001).

Despite being listed in the main cast credits, Sam Shepard has under 6 minutes of total screen time in the movie.

Brad Pitt and Richard Jenkins previously starred together in Burn After Reading (2008).

This is one of the three films that received an "F" CinemaScore from audiences upon its release in 2012, along with The Devil Inside (2012) and Silent House (2011).

Mark Ruffalo, Sam Rockwell and Javier Bardem were considered for several roles.

James Gandolfini, Vincent Curatola & Max Casella all played a role in The Sopranos. But they don't share any scenes with each other in the movie.

In early negotiations, Ray Liotta was the original choice to play Tony Soprano in the HBO show The Sopranos (1999). James Gandolfini was later cast as Tony Soprano. Although they share no screen time, they both star in this film.

Vincent Curatola portrayed John Sacramoni "Johnny Sacs" on HBO's The Sopranos (1999), whose main character Tony Soprano was played by James Gandolfini.

Brad Pitt and Scoot McNairy would later appear in the movie12 Years a Slave (2013), which is also produced by Brad Pitt.

Sam Shepard (Dillon) & Ben Mendelsohn (Russell) also worked together on Bloodline (2015) as Robert Rayburn & Danny Rayburn respectively.

Zoe Saldana was considered for a role in the film.

