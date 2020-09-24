Aaron Sorkin's 'The Trial Of The Chicago 7' Trailer Out; Fans Call It 'Oscar Potential'

Netflix recently dropped in the trailer of Aaron Sorkin’s much-anticipated film, The Trial of Chicago 7, which is based on a true account of the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants, who took to the streets in protest of the Vietnam war. The entire trial sparked a conversation about mayhem, which was planned to undermine the U.S. government. The Trial of Chicago 7 is a politically charged movie, which delivers a mind-twisting courtroom drama and subtly exposes deficiencies of the US Government.

Also Read | 'Pakistan Army Plotting Brutal Genocide & ethnic Cleansing In PoGB': Ladakh MP Jamyang

Fans react:

The trailer of The Trial of Chicago 7 seemingly left fans excited for the film’s release, as they took to their social media handles to speak about how the movie digs deeper into the lives of seven defendants. Some fans also hailed the actors of the film for their impeccable performances. Take a look at how fans reacted to the trailer of the film.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Old Post Doing Cricket Commentary In IPL, Says 'Been A While'

The Trial of The Chicago 7: A film that makes you think about the past & present. Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay is fantastic as expected. The entire ensemble cast is fantastic. Hard to single out just one performance. The editing is superb. A great courtroom drama #TrialOfTheChicago7 pic.twitter.com/ZWQtKaUg9p — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) September 23, 2020

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7, very much a Sorkin work. Gets long winded at times but a great ensemble cast. Sorkin gives them all their moments to shine. pic.twitter.com/4vrmhpZY4O — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) September 23, 2020

THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7: A true ensemble piece. I wish there was one anchor in the cast to emotionally invest in, but that's my hang up, because everyone works in tandem to make this a strong movie.



Best Editing should be a done deal. — Matt Passantino (@MattPassantino) September 23, 2020

Also Read | 'Pakistan Army Plotting Brutal Genocide & ethnic Cleansing In PoGB': Ladakh MP Jamyang

All about the film:

Directed and written by Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of Chicago 7 is a legal drama, which stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen, Daniel Flaherty, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Michael Keaton in the leading roles. If the rumours are to be believed, the film was originally slated to be released in theatres by Paramount Pictures. However, the rights of the film were sold to Netflix due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie will be released in a few selected theatres on September 25 in the US, while it will hit Netflix on October 16.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Old Post Doing Cricket Commentary In IPL, Says 'Been A While'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.