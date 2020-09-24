'Pakistan Army Plotting Brutal Genocide & ethnic Cleansing In PoGB': Ladakh MP Jamyang

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Wednesday alleged that the Pakistan Army is planning to begin the most brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing in Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan of India. Taking to Twitter, Namgyal said, "I support the people's movement."

'I stand with Gilgit Baltistan'

His remarks comes a week after Pakistan's The Express Tribune quoted Pak Minister Ali Amin Gandapur stating that the government has decided to elevate Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) to the status of a full-fledged province. He had said that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan would soon visit the region and make a formal announcement in this regard.

Gilgit Baltistan is an integral part of India. Pakistan Army plans to begin the most brutal genocide and ethnic cleansing in Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan of India. I support the people's movement and #StandWithGilgitBaltistan — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@JTNBJP) September 23, 2020

Last month, condemning Prime Minister Imran Khan for releasing Pakistan's new political map laying untenable claims to Indian territories, India had termed the act as an "exercise in political absurdity."

"We have seen a so-called "political map" of Pakistan that has been released by PM Imran Khan. This is an exercise in political absurdity, laying untenable claims to territories in the Indian state of Gujarat and our Union Territories of Jammu Kashmir and of Ladakh," the Government of India had said in a stern statement. The Imran Khan government had released a new political map of Pakistan, claiming Indian territories of Junagadh, Sir Creek and Manavadar in Gujarat, of Jammu and Kashmir and a part of Ladakh.

Gilgit-Baltistan issue raised at United Nations HRC

Last Thursday, PoK rights activist Amjad Ayub Mirza raised a demand at the United Nations Human Rights Council to merge Pakistan occupied areas of Gilgit Baltistan with India. Speaking at the 45th Regular Session of Human Rights Council, Amjad Ayub Mirza said that the world seems to be "hypnotised by the fake narratives spun by the Pakistani government" and the people are "desperate to gain freedom" from the hands of the Pakistani occupation.

READ | Ladakh Buddhist Association writes to PM Modi; recommends Bharat Ratna for Dalai Lama

"For the last 70 years, we have urged the United Nations to address the case of foreign occupation of Pakistani occupied Jammu and Kashmir. However, the world seems to be hypnotised by the fake narratives spun by the Pakistani government. Under CPEC, our rivers are being diverted for hydropower projects causing water shortage. The projects would destroy forever, the ecology of our region. Scores of young men from Gilgit-Baltistan are serving 70-90 years imprisonment for protesting against the blunder of our national resources. Anti-terrorism laws are used as a tool to crush any dissent," he said.

READ | Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to launch construction of sports infrastructure in Ladakh

"Our women refuse to take cover during the cross-border firing at the Line of Control because the Pakistani soldiers in the bunker molest them. They attacked my homeland of Mirpur in October 1947 and the world seems to have turned a blind eye towards the history and our ongoing sufferings under the hands of the Pakistani occupation. My people are desperate to gain freedom and join Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the Indian Union Territory. I demand that the United Nations lend me her ears if she wants to end the desperation of my people," the activist added.

READ | Ladakh: Eyewitness to Aug 30 Chushul faceoff lauds Indian Army, says, 'Chinese barged in'

READ | India-China standoff: Ladakh MP meets villagers from Chushul, discusses border situation