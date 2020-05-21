Academy Considers Pushing Back The Schedule For Oscars 2021; Read Details Here

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) has reportedly been considering a change in the scheduled date of the 93rd Oscar awards ceremony. As per reports by an international daily, the regulatory body of the prestigious award has been contemplating to push the event from its current telecast date of February 28, 2021. The show is likely to be postponed given the outbreak of the novel coronavirus throughout the world and its aftermath which has had a deep impact on the film and television industries all over the world.

While one of the sources from the Academy has said that the awards are likely to get postponed, another one has said that the date of the event will most likely remain unchanged. Earlier in April, the president of the Academy, David Rubin, had revealed in an interaction with an international daily that it was too soon to discuss the Oscars telecast which will take place in 2021. He had reportedly given an ambiguous response about the event as he had claimed that the uncertainty due to the pandemic makes it impossible for the Academy to know what the landscape is likely to be for the film industry.

Earlier this month, there were reports that the main Oscars event is likely to be pushed back by at least 4 months given the lack of film releases for a really long time due to the coronavirus pandemic. It holds true because the theatrical release for a number of movies like No Time To Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Mulan, and Marvel's Black Widow has been postponed by months. It was also reported that should any changes take place in the schedule for the Oscars in 2021, it would be the first of its kind as the originally decided date has never been changed in the 93 years of its history.

