Organizers In Talks For Pushing Oscars 2021 Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

The spread of coronavirus has certainly taken a hit on the major working sectors and industries. This is because all the work has been put to a halt due to the social distancing and lockdown that has been imposed. The film industry happens to be one of those industries that will be severely affected by this lockdown. One of the most prestigious award ceremonies, the Academy Awards might be postponed due to the same. Some news reports have claimed that the organizing committee of the Oscars is planning to postpone the ceremony next year by four months. Read more to know about the upcoming Oscars 2021.

Oscars 2021 might get pushed to May or June

According to a report by a major news publishing house, the organisers are in talks to postpone the Oscars 2021. Initially, it was scheduled to be held on February 28, 2021. The organizers feel that there has been a lack of releases due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is true because a number of movies like No Time To Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Mulan, and Marvel's Black Widow have been pushed back for theatrical releases. Reportedly, a lot of Hollywood studios have already been informed that there would be a longer release window for their films in order to make them eligible for Oscars 2021 nominations. This would be the first time in 93 years that an initially decided date is going to be pushed back.

The source also clarified that there would be a mutiny if changes weren't made. They also mentioned that the industry could be totally ravaged if film studios held back their offerings until the 2022 ceremony to be eligible. The organizing committee is proposing to push back the ceremony, which was going to take place on February 28, to either late May or early June. They ended by explaining that the films that have been forced to postpone their release dates can put them out later this year or in early 2021 and will still be eligible for the Oscars 2021.

