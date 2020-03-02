"I Do Not Need This Award", Says JLo After Oscars 2020 Snub For 'Hustlers'

Jennifer Lopez was recently seen in black comedy film Hustlers. While the actor received several praises for her performance, she was not nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards. Lopez recently opened up on the matter.

Also Read | Jennifer Lopez "devastated" After Being Snubbed Out Of The Oscars Once Again

Jennifer Lopez on not being nominated at Oscars 2020

Jennifer Lopez plays Ramona Vega, a veteran stripper, in Hustlers and was also one of the producers. Directed by Lorena Scafaria, the movie was critically acclaimed and was a success at the box office. Lopez's acting along with the others in the movie was touted to be worthy of the Best Supporting Actress award at the Oscars 2020. However, she was not even nominated for the same and Laura Dern won in the category at the 92nd Academy Awards for her performance in Marriage Story.

Also Read | Oscars 2020:Brad Pitt Wins Best Supporting Actor For OUATIH, Laura Dern For Marriage Story

Now, in a leading show, Jennifer Lopez expressed her feelings on the matter. She said that she was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it. There were so many articles in which she got so many good reviews; more than ever before in her career.

She mentioned that a lot of people said, 'She's going to get nominated for an Oscar, it is going to happen, if it does not you are crazy'. Lopez said she was read all of the articles going, 'Oh my God, could this happen?' And then she was not even nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards which was a little bit of a let-down for her.

Jennifer Lopez added that she also felt bad for her whole team after not being nominated at the 92nd Academy Awards. She said that most of her team has been with her for 20, 25 years. She thinks they had a lot of hopes on her win and they wanted it too, so she felt like she let everyone down a little bit.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Brie Larson Catches Taika Waititi Hiding His Award Under The Seat; Watch

Jennifer Lopez mentioned that she was a good actress always and can say that now to herself. But what she does now is so much different than what she did then. The Rebirth artist said that you realise you want people's validation, you want people to say you did a good job, but in reality, you do not need that. You do this because you love it. Jennifer Lopez stated she does not need this award to tell her that she is enough.

Also Read | Oscars 2020: Beyonce & Jay Z Had 'no Social Media Policy' Imposed At Their After-party

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.